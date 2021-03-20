Van Zandt County man to serve 2 years for selling opioids received by mail from UK

Battles was identified as the intended recipient of the two packages. The investigation revealed that after receiving the packages from overseas sources, he would repackage the tablets for distribution by using United States Postal Service Priority Mail boxes and envelopes. Battles admitted to having possessed with intent to distribute at least 100,000 Tramadol 100 mg tablets during the course of his criminal activities. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 15, 2020.