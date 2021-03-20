Tyler police: Man who got into fight with roommate resisted arresting officers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 46-year-old Tyler man was arrested after he allegedly got into a fight with his female roommate and then fought the police officers who were trying to take him into custody Saturday.
Hiram Keith Harris is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of assault of a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, resisting arrest, and interfering with public duties. Collectively, his bond amount totaled $405,500.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said TPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Mockingbird Saturday morning and found that Harris had gotten into a fight with the woman he lives with.
When the officers got to the scene, they told Harris to back off, and he allegedly refused.
Then when they went to take Harris into custody, he resisted, Erbaugh said. The Tyler PD PIO said, based on the charges, Harris must have struck one of the officers during the scuffle.
At some point, Harris threatened to harm the woman or the Tyler police officers in the future, which is what prompted the obstruction/retaliation charge.
