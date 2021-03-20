Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Definitely a cold start to our weekend with morning temperatures in the 30s, but we will thankfully warm up this afternoon into the mid 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Overnight we’ll get quite cool again, morning lows in the 40s, but tomorrow afternoon we rebound into the upper 60s. We’ll see increasing clouds tomorrow and by Monday, rain returns to the forecast. Monday there is the possibility for thundershowers, thankfully it looks like any thunderstorms will remain to our NW, towards the metroplex. Rain sticks around Monday through Thursday, with sunshine returning by Friday. Highs over the next week will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, all in all a very pleasant springtime forecast.