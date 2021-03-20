Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful first official day of spring, skies are expected to remain mostly clear tonight and throughout the majority of the day tomorrow. We will start off chilly in the lower 40s but sunshine and southeasterly winds will help Sunday’s highs climb to near 70 degrees. Soak up that sunshine while you can, because clouds begin to increase later on Sunday night and Monday begins mostly cloudy. The next work week will start off pretty quiet with a few spotty showers throughout the first half of Monday, but the tone changes quickly as we get closer to Monday evening and the overnight hours into early Tuesday. Our next cold front will begin to push through East Texas during this time frame and will help a round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop across the area. Severe threats are not great at this time.. but a few storms could produce some strong gusty winds, very heavy rainfall, and small hail. Rain chances drop down by the second half of Tuesday before more showers and isolated thundershowers pop up in the afternoon hours of Wednesday. We’ll see a final round of disruptive weather overnight Wednesday into the first half of Thursday before skies clear out by Thursday night. Next Friday, sunny skies will finally return as afternoon temperatures warm back to near 70 degrees. Please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella close next week. We’ll be watching the skies closely.