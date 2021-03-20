Motorcycle collides with turning pickup truck, killing Athens man

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.
At 8:37 Thursday night, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 59, approximately a half of a mile southwest of Athens in Henderson County.
The investigator’s preliminary report states that the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger, Clayton Allen Bekker, 29, of Athens, was traveling north on FM-59, attempting a left turn onto the entrance ramp to SL 7.
At the same time, the driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Edwin Jackson Rogers, 62, also of Athens, was traveling south on FM-59. The driver of the Ford Ranger turned left in front of the motorcycle, DPS said, which struck the back passenger side of the Ranger.
Rogers was pronounced at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow and was taken to Hannigan-Smith Funeral Home in Athens.
Bekker does not show to have been injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
