Martial arts tournament back in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -After over a year of canceled events and tournaments, competitors gather in East Texas to test their skills.
A martial arts tournament was held, one long awaited for by students.
Students from different schools, and varying disciplines in martial arts, gathered at ‘Summit Heights’ in Holly Lake to compete in forms and weapons.
“It was an energy rush. It felt amazing, rejuvenating and I’m glad that I could get out here and compete with my fellow students,” said 16 year old taekwondo black belt Destin Carlyle.
In 2020, tournament after tournament was cancelled because of Covid.
For many, it was the first real competition in over a year.
“About a year and a month. After about the 4th tournament was cancelled I was like, practice is good,” said 14 year old martial arts student Sam Strong.
“Our kids are practicing all the time but they don’t really have an avenue to compare to other schools and to practice the art at large,” said Gilmer taekwondo instructor Lisa Ray.
Unlike other sports, martial arts skills are measured in head-to head tournaments, a fair assessment for each student on how their skill level is developing.
“It’s been a very tough thing for all the children involved in any type of sporting event. They practice and practice and don’t get a chance to go out and show their abilities,” said parent Rick Carlyle.
“The opportunities that they’ve been missing for so long, does more damage than we realized. It’s really important for their growth,” Ray says.
And an opportunity to learn from other disciplines.
“I believe I did as good as I thought I was going to do. Maybe a little better,” Destin says.
And one of the main lessons of martial arts: Conquer your fears.
“To test their skills of bravery, courage and self-confidence and and we are so glad that that’s coming back into view,” Lisa says.
