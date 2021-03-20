Lufkin police: Man allegedly set grass fire to keep himself ‘out of trouble’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 22-year-old in connection with allegations that he set a grassy area on fire in the 4400 block of South First Street Friday evening.
Brandon Lee Gardner, of Corrigan, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state jail felony arson charge. His bond amount has been set at $10,000.
When the officers asked Gardner why he set the fire, he allegedly replied that he did it to keep himself out of trouble.
The Lufkin Police Department media report said the burned patch of grass and brush had an estimated value of $100.
Gardner was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
