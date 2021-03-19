Work continues for winter storm damaged marina at Lake o’ the Pines

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More than a month after the winter storm, an East Texas marina is still working to repair damage.
Bullfrog Marina at Lake O’ the Pines in Marion County sustained damage when snow caused several structures to collapse.
The weight of snowfall crushed one side of the awning over the marina. Most of the damage has been dealt with; the awning has been repaired, and houseboats that were toppled over have been righted.
Brushy Landing convenience store and restaurant became a go-to place, the only business open at the time for those desperately needing supplies, and even a hot meal.
“We were able to cook, and the guys stood out there on the cold for those people. We were open. It was very hectic; we ran out of a lot of things. Mostly it was our propane; thank God we had it,” said worker April Jackson.
For many, particularly those who live on boats at the docks, it was a shock. They’d never seen anything like it.
“It took a little bit to realize, to absorb what had really happened. This has not been a thing for us, ever, in my lifetime,” said resident Kay Lindsey.
For the first time in many of their lives, they saw the lake freeze over.
“I really didn’t believe it was going to get down below zero,” Jackson said.
Dozens of boats were damaged at the marina and there remain numerous boats sunk at the docks that need to be raised and removed so that repairs can continue.
