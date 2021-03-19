Woman who slipped in Longview Aldi awarded $1.4 million settlement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler laws firm recently won a $1.4 million verdict against the Aldi store in Longview in a personal injury case, according to an e-mail from Justin Roberts with Roberts & Roberts.
“Our law firm, Roberts & Roberts, won a $1.4 million verdict against Aldi yesterday afternoon in a personal injury case,” Justin Roberts said. “To our knowledge, this is the first civil jury trial in the Tyler federal district court since the COVID-19 shutdown. The verdict is also the highest ever in a business premises liability case in a Texas federal court.”
KLTV News reached out to the Longview Aldi store’s management for comment and got no response about the case.
Justin Roberts said their client was a 64-year-old woman who slipped and fell in a puddle in an Aldi supermarket in Longview.
“The store manager and an assistant walked by the puddle and left it unattended for seven minutes, at which point our client slipped and was seriously injured,” Justin Roberts said.
Randy Roberts said that Aldi had surveillance video footage of the woman slipping on the puddle and taking a hard fall.
“It was clear that she fell and injured herself, and yet Aldi wouldn’t even pay for her X-rays,” Randy Roberts said. He added that even during the federal jury trial, attorneys for Aldi never said why they refused to pay the woman’s claim.
A spokesperson for the law firm said the woman in the case is expected to have back pain for the rest of her life. She will also require ongoing medical treatment for the rest of her life.
According to Roberts, the jury assigned 100 percent of the responsibility to Aldi and awarded $1.125 million for pain and physical impairment. He explained that after an unsuccessful mediation, Aldi told the plaintiff that they would “never pay six figures.”
“At the end of the day, the jury sent a message that said, ‘No matter how big you are, you still have to be fair to your customers,” Randy Roberts said.
