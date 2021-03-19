Trinity County game warden, K9 track down deer hunters who allegedly baited slough

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Trinity County game warden and his K9 partner tracked down deer hunters who allegedly baited a slough with corn.
The incident was mentioned in the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s March 19 Game Warden Field Notes, which are compiled from TPWD law enforcement reports.
The entry stated that the Trinity County game warden and the K9 warden were investigating a slough in the national forest that had reportedly been baited with deer corn. They found fresh corn in the water of the slough and other evidence of baiting down a trail, including the tear-off top of a corn bag and spilled corn.
“The next day before daylight, wardens sat nearby listening for shots in the slough, and not long after sunrise, hunters began shooting in the slough,” the Field Notes entry stated. “The wardens located two hunters who were approximately 20 yards from the corn in the water. After a short interview, the hunters admitted to hunting over bait and putting the corn out a few days before.”
The hunters were cited for placing bait to attract, hunting over bait, possession of lead shot, and some tagging violations for deer earlier in the season, the Field Notes entry stated. The wardens also seized five wood ducks and civil restitution for each duck is pending.
