TPWD game warden helps Polk County deputy nab man driving stolen ATV

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden helped a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrest a possible poacher driving a stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV) through muddy terrain earlier this year.
According to an entry on the March 19 Game Warden Field Notes, which are compiled from recent TPWD law enforcement reports, a Polk County game warden received a call from dispatch about people lading up a deer.
“A Polk County deputy was in the area and assisted the warden in patrolling the area based on the original call,” the Field Notes entry stated. “An ATV drove by on a public roadway and the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the ATV fled, and a pursuit ensued.”
The TPWD game warden put his vehicle in four-wheel drive and chased the ATV until the path ended. Then the warden chased the individual on foot.
A short time later, the game warden guided the PCSO deputy to where he thought the ATV would return.
“The deputy apprehended the subject, and the ATV was discovered to be stolen,” the Field Notes entry stated.
