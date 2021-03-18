East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear skies overnight tonight with rather chilly temperatures likely. Temperatures are expected to be on the cool side on Friday/Saturday and Sunday mornings, but afternoon temperatures should slowly warm-up over the weekend, so plan some outdoor activities to enjoy the first weekend of Spring. Spring begins on Saturday, by the way. More clouds begin to build into the area on Monday with a few showers possible late in the day. A cold front is expected on Tuesday which will increase our chances for showers and thundershowers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm or two. Winds Increase a bit on Tuesday with the front moving in out of the South. Winds still staying out of the SE on Wednesday which keeps rain chances in the forecast. Rainfall totals for Tuesday and Wednesday could near 1.00 to 1.50″ in some locations. Clouds continue Wednesday with some heavy rainfall possible. Just a few rain showers on Thursday will be forecast. Temperatures next week, even though a cold front moves through, shouldn’t be too cool or too warm. Have a wonderful night...and yes, the wind will settle down for the weekend.