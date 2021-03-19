East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Winds have really diminished overnight and will be much lighter through the day today. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning and will warm back into the lower to mid 60s this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today. Cool again overnight with a gradual warming trend and quiet weather through the weekend. Winds turn out of the southeast and will be breezy at times by Sunday, which helps warm temperatures back to the lower 70s. Warm next week with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast by Monday afternoon. An unsettled weather pattern will bring rain chances off and on throughout next week.