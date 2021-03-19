Man accused of stabbing 2 bucks along dark Gregg County roadway

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports that arrests have been made in Gregg County after a game warden received a call from White Oak police about illegal dumping of deer carcasses outside a local restaurant.
The restaurant owner reported numerous rancid bags of trash, accompanied by a decaying white-tailed doe carcass missing only its backstraps, piled around their business and dumpster. Information regarding the alleged dumper’s identity was gathered and it was a person that the game warden was already investigating on unrelated hunting violations.
The warden and local officers responded to the suspect’s home, where he and fellow tenants advised they had deemed the spoiled doe inedible because of damages from a vehicle vs. deer incident. However, an impromptu necropsy suggested otherwise, prompting a full confession that the doe was shot out of season and allowed to waste.
During that interview, the game warden said an additional confession was also collected regarding the original hunting investigation the warden mentioned at the restaurant scene. That person confirmed the illegal harvest of two other bucks found with antlers entangled from sparring along a late-night roadway. Exhausted and struggling to flee danger, both deer were fatally stabbed by the individual, the game warden said. Civil restitution and multiple subjects were charged.
The game warden said charges included: Hunt/Possess Deer from Public Roadway, Untagged Deer, Illegal Means and Methods, Waste of Game, Hunt During Closed Season, Exceed Bag Limit, No Archery Stamp, and No Harvest Log. Additional charges are pending investigation.
