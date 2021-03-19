East Texas Ag News: Recent cold snap, drought affecting hay supplies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA report for the state of Texas shows hay prices are firm to 10 dollars higher per ton in the panhandle, west, north, and central Texas. Prices are mostly steady to firm in south and East Texas.
Hay supplies continue to tighten across all regions, and producers fed more than expected last week.
A lot of hay producers are sold out or near sold out. Livestock producers are still stocking up. Preparing for drought conditions to continue throughout the spring.
According to the US Drought Monitor, much of Texas saw degradations with dryness dominating the indicators. This is especially so, over the last four months.
If you take that mixed with the dryness, the recent cold snap also has impacted winter wheat. Early estimated losses from the recent winter storm are at least 600-million dollars
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.