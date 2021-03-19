COVID-19 relief package includes millions for East Texas cities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The US Department of Treasury breakdown for state allocation of funds from the COVID-19 relief package shows Texas receiving a total of $27.62 billion.
The Texas total is second only to California which will receive $42.634 billion. New York ranks third with its relief total of $23.795 billion.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used data from the fiscal year 2020 to identify populations eligible for assistance. Texas metropolitan cities are to receive a combined total of $3.372 billion, smaller cities in the state will receive a collective total of $1.399 billion.
2019 census data was used to identify populations eligible for assistance. Tyler is considered a metropolitan city and will receive $21.8 million, Longview $17.35 million, and Marshall $9.01 million. The city of Houston will receive the highest amount $615.44 million.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used data from the fiscal year 2020 to identify populations eligible for assistance. Smith County will receive $45.14 million, Gregg County $24.04 million, Angelina County $16.82 million, Nacogdoches County $12.65 million, Van Zandt County $10.98 million, Rusk County $10.55 million.
Harris County will receive the greatest amount $914.12 million.
