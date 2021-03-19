Committee OKs trio of Rep. Paddie bills addressing winter storm power issues

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The House Committee on State Affairs has given its blessing to three bills authored by Rep. Chris Paddie which address ERCOT and the power issues from the February winter storm.
All three bills will now go to the Calendars Committee and are expected to be scheduled for discussion and a vote on the House floor.
House Bill 10 deals with the makeup of the ERCOT board, which includes a mandate that the CEO is a resident of Texas.
House Bill 11 requires power providers to prepare properly for forecasted extreme weather events and to make all reasonable efforts to prevent interruptions of service.
House Bill 13 would set up the Texas Energy Disaster Reliability Council to oversee potential crises with the electric grid. The council would consist of six members.
Paddie is a Republican from Marshall. All three bills passed committee Wednesday with 9-0 votes.
Previous story: State Rep. Paddie authors bills tackling Texas power problems
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.