Authorities: Sulphur Springs man caught with ‘large volume’ of child porn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Sulphur Springs man was arrested Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of child pornography.
According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford, Hugo Enrique Menchaca, 39, was arrested after investigators located his vehicle at his place of work and served a search warrant on the vehicle.
According to Hopkins County Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford, who also serves on the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, they recovered electronic evidence of “large volumes” of child pornography and found meth in Menchaca’s pockets.
Weatherford said they are continuing their investigation for additional evidence.
