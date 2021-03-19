After House stalls on readjusting electricity prices, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick urges Gov. Greg Abbott to use emergency powers

Patrick also scored a win Tuesday night, when Abbott announced the resignation of Arthur D’Andrea, who had recently been tapped by the governor to serve as chair of the commission. The governor said he had asked for D’Andrea’s resignation, which is effective upon the appointment of a successor. Abbott said he would name D’Andrea’s replacement “in the coming days” — an appointment that, if made during the 2021 legislative session, will need to be confirmed by the Patrick-led Senate.