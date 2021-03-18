WEBXTRA: Women In Tyler luncheon tradition continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a Tyler tradition since 1999, one that like many things was interrupted last year due to the pandemic.
But now, after a year’s hiatus, the annual Women In Tyler Luncheon is back.
Women In Tyler held their 2021 luncheon today at the Rose Center to honor six women who have contributed to the quality of life in the community. The event welcomed more than 100 guests, including newly-elected Tyler Mayor Don Warren, to honor these women.
