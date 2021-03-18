3 Tyler residents indicted in 2-state Thanksgiving shooting rampage

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLTV) - Three people from Texas have been indicted in Las Vegas on charges including murder and terrorism stemming from a series of shootings last Thanksgiving in southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.
One apparently random shooting killed a man at a convenience store. Several other people were wounded.
The indictment in Nevada state court included 53 charges each against Shawn McDonnell, his brother Christopher McDonnell, and Christopher McDonnell’s wife, Kayliegh Lewis. Authorities say they are from Tyler, Texas.
They are jailed in Las Vegas, where attorneys for two of the suspects say they will fight the charges. They could face the death penalty or multiple sentences of life-in-prison without parole.
The trio is charged with the following:
* Act of Terrorism
• Murder with use of a Deadly Weapon Committed with Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terroris
• Assist, Solicit or Conspire to Commit an Act of Terrorism
• Attempt Murder with use of a Deadly Weapon Committed with Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism
• Conspiracy to Commit Murder
• Discharging a Firearm at or into an Occupied Vehicle with the Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism
• Discharging a Firearm at or into an Occupied Structure with the Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism
• Battery with Use of a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm with Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism
• Resisting a Public Officer with Use of a Firearm • Ownership or Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
“The heinous and random nature of these crimes threatened many unsuspecting citizens in our community,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “This act of mass violence left both physical and emotional scars on the victims and their families, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The best way we can honor them is by seeking justice on their behalf, and we are doing that with the most serious charges possible, Murder, Act of Terrorism, and other terrorism enhancements.”
“This criminal prosecution would not be possible without the hard work and inter-agency coordination of our law enforcement partners at the Henderson Police Department, Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center, La Paz County Attorney, La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson, who is prosecuting the case alongside Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer. “We are grateful for the diligent and professional efforts of those agencies, as well as the many others that assisted in this investigation. We are dedicated to seeking justice for the community, the family of Kevin Mendiola, who was killed during these events, and for all of the victims recovering from the physical wounds and emotional trauma they have suffered.”