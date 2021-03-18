3 Tyler residents indicted in 2-state Thanksgiving shooting rampage

“This criminal prosecution would not be possible without the hard work and inter-agency coordination of our law enforcement partners at the Henderson Police Department, Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center, La Paz County Attorney, La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson, who is prosecuting the case alongside Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer. “We are grateful for the diligent and professional efforts of those agencies, as well as the many others that assisted in this investigation. We are dedicated to seeking justice for the community, the family of Kevin Mendiola, who was killed during these events, and for all of the victims recovering from the physical wounds and emotional trauma they have suffered.”