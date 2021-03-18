Tyler Ag dealership rebuilds after two fires burn their buildings

There’s been one man charged with arson for the second fire on October 12fth. Dand “David” Woods was indicted by a Smith County grand jury. If he’s convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 dollar fine. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks tells us the investigation into the first fire, on September 30th, is still open. Although he says Woods is their main suspect, they’re still working through evidence before they bring any charges forward just yet.