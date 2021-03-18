Toll 49 fatal crash report states lemonade trailer hitch was locked open

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A food vendor trailer was locked in the open position and came detached in the area of a bridge transition on Toll 49 when it unhitched and struck another vehicle, killing a Tyler woman.
Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, died at the scene in the wreck on March 8.
KLTV has obtained the crash report from TxDOT.
According to the report, the driver of a 2004 Freightliner truck towing a food trailer was traveling southbound on Toll 49 when the trailer became detached from the truck and traveled into the northbound lane where it struck a 2005 Toyota Tundra. A 2019 Land Rover, also traveling northbound behind the Tundra, struck the back of the trailer.
Hall was driving the Tundra.
According to the investigator narrative, the truck-trailer drove onto a bridge over a creek. In the area of the transition at the beginning of the bridge, the lemonade stand trailer detached from the truck because the trailer hitch had been mistakenly locked in the open position. The safety chains then broke and the trailer went into the oncoming northbound lane, striking the Tundra.
