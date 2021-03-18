Thursday’s Weather: Cooler and breezy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with a few clouds this morning, but expecting more sunshine this afternoon. Winds will still be breezy through the day, but begin to diminish by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 60s. Sunny and with less wind tomorrow. Highs will stay in the lower 60s through the end of the work week and begin to warm gradually through the weekend. Clouds increase late in the weekend and chances for rain return to the forecast next week. Expect showers and thunderstorms late Monday and even into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures warming back into the lower 70s.