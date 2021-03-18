Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today is thankfully starting off much better than yesterday. Skies today will remain partly to mostly sunny before totally clearing later today. Highs will be mild, if not a little cool, near 60 degrees and winds are going to be on the breezy side. Wind gusts this afternoon will easily reach higher than 30+ mph in a few areas so it would be a good idea to avoid heading out to any area lakes, and I would also hold off on doing any outdoor burning for the time being. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures drop to the low 40s. More sunshine, less breezy winds, and low to middle 60s for highs will make for a quiet and very comfortable final day of Winter! Saturday will be the first official day of Spring and it couldn’t be a more beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. Southeast winds return by Sunday and afternoon temperatures will begin to warm up to near 70 degrees as humidity begins to climb. The next work week will begin pretty quiet with a few spotty showers in the afternoon, but the tone changes quickly as we get closer to Monday evening and the overnight hours into early Tuesday. Our next cold front will begin to push through East Texas during this time frame and will help another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop across the area. Rain chances drop down by the second half of Tuesday before more showers and isolated thundershowers pop up in the afternoon hours of Wednesday.