Sen. Hughes claims bills on ERCOT, social media, fetal heartbeat have bipartisan support

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Sen. Bryan Hughes has multiple bills making their way through the legislative process and he took time out of committee hearings to speak with East Texas Now and Blake Holland about the busy week he’s had thus far.
Hughes said he remains optimistic regarding the continued advancement of multiple bills. The first is one which would force the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to correct its pricing of wholesale power during the recent catastrophic winter storm. His other bills aim to limit perceived censorship of conservatives on social media platforms as well as the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill which would effectively outlaw elective abortions performed as soon as the fetus’ heartbeat can be detected. However, one of the (thus far) less prominent bills Hughes is working on, which he touts as having broad bipartisan support, is one which addresses racist, unlawful restrictions regarding property deeds in Texas.
KLTV last year reported on these restrictions which are technically still in place in Smith County and across the state due to the fact that deeds are merely passed down instead of revised each time a property sale is completed. Hughes’ bill, S.B. 885 which is currently being examined in the State Affairs committee, will give property owners a way to remove that language from their deeds. All that would need to be done to remove said language is the filing of a simple request.
“It’s a sad chapter in American history. It happened all across the country,” Hughes said. “We’re glad to make it right.”
Hughes stated that every member of the Texas Senate has signed on in support of it.
