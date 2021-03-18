Retired Polk County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A retired K9 who worked for more than 10 years with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has died.
Known as Alukar, aka Aluka, the dog was born in 2006 and had been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and began working in drug detection and criminal apprehension. Over the course of his service with the department, Aluka worked alongside numerous handlers until 2018 when he was paired with Det. Victor White, who adopted Aluka upon the K9′s retirement a year later.
Aluka received accolades over his time with the sheriff’s office, including a second place win in a national competition against other criminal apprehension K9 teams.
“Our K9s are like members of our family, and thought we (had) many years with K9 Aluka, we are heartbroken over his passing. We ask that you keep the Polk County Sheriff’s Office family, Det. White and Det. White’s family in your prayers,” said Lt. Jacob Hopper in a statement posted to the office’s Facebook page. “Rest easy, Aluka. Your work is done and you did it well.”
