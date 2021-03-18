East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies should begin to clear over most all East Texas this evening and tonight. Temperatures are expected to be on the cool side on Friday/Saturday and Sunday mornings, but afternoon temperatures should slowly warm-up over the weekend, so plan some outdoor activities to enjoy the first weekend of Spring. Spring begins on Saturday, by the way. More clouds begin to build into the area on Monday with a few showers possible late in the day. A cold front is expected on Tuesday which will increase our chances for showers and thundershowers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm. Clouds continue Wednesday with some heavy rainfall possible. Just a few rain showers on Thursday will be forecast. Temperatures next week, even though a cold front moves through, shouldn’t be too cool or too warm. Have a wonderful day...and yes, the wind will settle down for the weekend.