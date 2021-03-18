East Texas Food Bank to hold drive-through food distribution in Tyler Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-through food distribution event in Tyler this week.
The distribution will happen on Friday, Mar. 19 at Lindsey Park located at 12557 Spur 364. This is drive-through distributions only and walk ups will not be accepted. The event is open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements.
The distributions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday while supplies last.
Other distribution events the food bank will be holding soon include one at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin on Tuesday, Apr. 6. They will also be holding on at the Gregg County Fairgrounds in Longview on Friday, Apr. 9. The next distribution at Lindsey Park will be on Friday, Apr. 16.
