East Texas Ag News: Feeder cattle prices up from last week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - All classes of feeder steers and heifer weight averages ended 3 to 6 dollars higher compared to last week.
Some class instances were even up 8 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows weakened over the last week by around 5 dollars and slaughter bulls took a hit of 2 dollars.
Huge numbers of slaughter cows continue to flood into the markets which continue to weaken the slaughter figures.
The market report also mentions that last week’s warmer weather throughout the Midwest has kicked the demand for grazing calves into high gear.
Buyer aggression reflected this as the demand was good on all classes of feeder cattle.
