Christus Vaccination Hub adds appointments to Sunday clinic

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Christus Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub in Longview has added appointments to its schedule for this Sunday for those who would like to register. They have also come up with a plan for potential walk-up vaccinations at the Gregg County Fairgrounds this weekend.
They will be posting availability for walk-up shots based on no-shows that could happen on Saturday and Sunday. The information will be posted at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm on Sunday on three Facebook pages: Christus Good Shepherd, City of Longview and Mayor Mack. They ask for those wanting a walk-up vaccination to wait until information is posted online.
“We put them out at some point during the day on the weekend on social media. Then we make those time slots available; first come first served basis. That’s worked pretty well. People kind of que up and they move through the line,” said Christus Good Shepherd Health System CEO Todd Hancock.
Walk up vaccinations will not be available until a social media notification. Christus is asking that people not show up before then. If there is no extra vaccine there will not be a social media notification.
Those with an appointment are asked to show up 15 minutes early and wait in their vehicle until 5 minutes before the appointment at the Gregg County Fairgrounds.
Anyone who goes to the hub without an appointment to start the vaccination process still has to register.
