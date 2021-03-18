Better East Texas: Masks are here to stay awhile

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas is open at one hundred percent as business gets slowly back to normal. It certainly has a different feel to it as all of us make decisions to venture out in ways we have not done in over a year.
Very early statistics show that the virus remains largely in check as vaccinations continue to increase, and we are seeing the beginnings of herd immunity. We aren’t there yet but, again, early data is encouraging. Businesses have the option of requiring masks for entry. Some are requiring masks, and some are not. That has set up a challenging situation for those businesses that require masks during this transition back to normalcy. It is their right to require masks. Yet there are still some on social media blasting and shaming businesses that require masks.
As a society, we have a load of rules that must be followed that have been implemented over the years from wearing seat belts, getting licenses for a range of privileges, personal item searches and metal detectors. We have recently seen some businesses limit groups of teens and some prohibit the wearing of hoodies while in stores. So, we must accept that some businesses are going to require masks, and we can’t throw a fit if they challenge rule breakers. And those that don’t agree with a mask requirement need to take the high road on social media.
We are in a much better place than just a few months ago. But we must stay on the road we are on, with rules that benefit everyone. And that will make for a Better East Texas.
