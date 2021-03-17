Wednesday’s Weather: A stormy start to the day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A line of thunderstorms has developed to our west overnight and is moving into East Texas this morning. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly some small hail within some of the storms. This line will quickly move out of the area by midday, with clearing skies into the afternoon. Still breezy and warm today until the cold front arrives this evening. Temperatures today will still reach the mid 70s, but behind the cold front, temperatures will only reach the lower 60s through the end of the week. Nice, quiet weather continues into the weekend with a slight warming trend. By early next week, chances for rain return to the forecast once again.