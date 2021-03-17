Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After morning storms, skies will continue to clear this afternoon and we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s, low 70s. Skies remain clear overnight, and we cool down into the 40s. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 60s, and we hold onto sunny skies with highs in the 60s for the rest of the work week. We’ll also continue to see windy conditions the next few days with wind speeds into the teens. By the weekend, we’re looking at a return to highs in the 70s but we’ll see increasing cloud cover. We’re eyeing our next rain maker to arrive early next week on Monday and Tuesday.