Tyler police arrest juvenile in connection with shooting on loop

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on February 22nd at around 3 p.m., Tyler Police responded to 2202 WNW Loop 323 on report of a shooting. Through the investigation it was determined that Christopher Lynch III, 17, of Tyler, and the juvenile in question were involved in a physical altercation at this location that involved several people. Dejuan Anthony Henley, 23, of Tyler, shot Christopher numerous times. While shooting, Dejuan also shot the juvenile in the leg.