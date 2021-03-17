Tyler police arrest juvenile in connection with shooting on loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile suspect believed involved in a recent shooting has been arrested.
According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on February 22nd at around 3 p.m., Tyler Police responded to 2202 WNW Loop 323 on report of a shooting. Through the investigation it was determined that Christopher Lynch III, 17, of Tyler, and the juvenile in question were involved in a physical altercation at this location that involved several people. Dejuan Anthony Henley, 23, of Tyler, shot Christopher numerous times. While shooting, Dejuan also shot the juvenile in the leg.
The juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday on two counts of Aggravated Assault and 1 charge of Aggravated Robbery.
Dejuan Henley was also previously arrested for Aggravated Assault and booked into the Smith County Jail.
Following the shooting, Christopher was transported to TFD Fire Station 1 by private vehicle and then to UT Health by EMS. He was taken into surgery and is now in stable condition.
