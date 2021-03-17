Tech student hopes to warn others after photographing the man who grabbed her

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday morning, Texas Tech grad student Brynn Stewart says she was caught in a situation she never thought she would be in.
“When he grabbed me I was just like, this is happening, like it’s not a joke. It’s broad daylight,” she said. “It was just totally shocking.”
Just before 9 a.m. while on a morning walk near Higginbotham park, Stewart says she noticed a man was following her.
“So, I switched sides of the road, and when I did this he kinda switched with me. And I was like, whatever it’s a coincidence. I try not to look at the bad in people but also still be aware,” Stewart explained. “I changed back, and he changed back with me. And I was like, okay this is odd.”
Stewart told police he then approached her and said quote: “What, are you scared of me?”
She says he then tried to grab her, but she escaped near 17th and Salem.
“I just kicked and screamed and yelled ‘no’ and got free and ran to this lady’s doorbell which luckily had a Ring on it,” Stewart says.
That neighbor eventually gave her a ride home.
Stewart also used built-in alarms in her phone and watch to alert authorities.
“I think that was part of the reason, what ended up saving me. Because he saw me hitting buttons, pulling from my phone, clicking everything,” she said.
Since then, she’s bought a taser and hopes police are able to find the suspect.
But mostly, she wants to warn other people to be aware, knowing they may not be so lucky in a similar situation.
“It’s also just like, praying for him, he needs some Jesus. And that it just doesn’t happen again to anybody, because I don’t want anyone to go through that,” Stewart added.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.