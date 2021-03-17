SFA partners with Nacogdoches High School for new ‘distinguished’ program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A newly launched ‘Distinguished High School Program’ is designed to bolster Stephen F. Austin State University’s enrollment, while awarding student success.
Cookies and SFA swag are handed out to Nacogdoches High School seniors Ronald Castillo and Oscar Tinoco. The real prize is guaranteed admission to SFA after ranking in the top 30% of their class from a distinguished high school partner school.
“It’s sort of a form of appreciation towards all the hard work that both me and him have endured in high school,” said NHS senior Ronald Castillo.
Classmate Oscar Tinoco agreed.
“Basically, it’s a big help for the both of us, because we’re not the wealthiest.”
Students ranking in the top 10% of their class will receive a $5,000 per year renewable scholarship, on top of others they may have earned, explained Erma Nieto Brecht, executive director of SFA enrollment management.
“So really we’re looking at a value of $20,000 to help a student and their family.”
Students in the next tier receive $3,000 per year. No overwhelming scholarship admission is needed. And admission fee is waived for all students.
The goal is to increase SFA enrollment during a pandemic through a targeted initiative.
“And that is a laser focus on student access and student success,” said SFA president Dr. Scott Gordon at a launching ceremony at Nacogdoches High School.
Castillo and Tinoco are the first in their family to go to college.
They see the Distinguished High School Program giving classmates the same opportunity.
“It just opens more opportunities to the students,” said Tinoco.
Castillo added, “And it lets them know there is hope out there.”
Other Distinguished High Schools invited to partner in SFA’s new program include Center High School, Langham Creek High School, Little Elm High School, Tomball Memorial High School and Allen High School.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.