Rep. Schaefer proposes addition of judicial district in Smith Co. with new bill

“No matter where you are in the county, if there’s a crime that’s committed that goes through our judicial system, it’s the base of what we do,” say Moran. “And so we need to be doing that efficiently and effectively for the citizens in Smith County. We need to hold those criminals accountable that have committed a crime. We also need to let those go that are ultimately found not guilty. And so it’s important on both ends to have an effective and efficient judicial system.”