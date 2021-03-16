East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are continuing to watch a short time period tomorrow morning, about 6 to 8 hours, for the threat of a few strong/severe thunderstorms across portions of East Texas. A cold front is likely to move through tomorrow morning and should be out of the area by early in the afternoon. A few storms may linger over eastern sections of Deep East Texas into the very early afternoon hours. This is the time we are watching closely. The Storm Prediction Center is watching as well. To start off here, most of the strongest storms are expected to form well to our east and northeast over portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and a few other states during the afternoon and evening hours. The OUTBREAK of severe weather is not expected to occur in East Texas, just a few isolated strong/severe storms. With the few that form, gusty winds, some hail and even a very slight risk for an isolated tornado will occur. Again, most of this will occur to the East and Northeast of us. Once the storms move out, sometime late morning or very early afternoon over southern areas, the skies will become clear and the winds will increase out of the west. Beyond Wednesday morning, the weather is expected to be very nice in East Texas. Lots of sunshine with cool mornings and mild afternoon. Lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s through Saturday, then warming a bit on Sunday afternoon into the lower 70s. A few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Please remain weather alert tomorrow morning as the chances for isolated storms move through.