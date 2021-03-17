Mother charged in connection with shooting death of Polk County toddler

On Aug. 4, 2020 detectives were called to a home in the Wild County Subdivision, due to a 16-month-old child receiving a gunshot wound to the chest. The detective’s investigation determined that a firearm was left on a table next to the bed where the family was sleeping. The father of the child left for work leaving the mother, Anna Todd, watching over the children. An older child picked up the firearm discharging the weapon one time into the victim who was lying on the bed.