Mother charged in connection with shooting death of Polk County toddler

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The mother of a 16-month-old who died from a gunshot wound on Aug. 4, 2020, turned herself in to authorities Monday.
On Aug. 4, 2020 detectives were called to a home in the Wild County Subdivision, due to a 16-month-old child receiving a gunshot wound to the chest. The detective’s investigation determined that a firearm was left on a table next to the bed where the family was sleeping. The father of the child left for work leaving the mother, Anna Todd, watching over the children. An older child picked up the firearm discharging the weapon one time into the victim who was lying on the bed.
The child was transported to Memorial Herman Hospital arriving at 10:30 a.m. and pronounced deceased at 10:35 a.m. An autopsy of the child, along with the medical examiner’s findings, evidence discovered at the scene, and witness statements obtained, resulted in an arrest warrant being issued.
Anna Marie Todd, 21, was charged for the offense of Injury to a Child W/ Intent Serious Bodily Injury, a 1st Degree Felony, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Todd was booked into the Polk County Jail and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.
Sheriff Byron Lyons wishes to express to the public the importance of firearm safety and allowing child access to unsecured firearms inside your home. If any citizen wishes to receive professional awareness to firearm safety Sheriff Lyons asks that you contact his office at 936-327-6810.
