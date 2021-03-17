Food manufacturing company expanding in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Phoenix Food in an agreement with the Canton Economic Development Corporation will expand its current location.
Phoenix food has been in business for 15 years making packaged mixes for soups, dinners, dips, and desserts and their success requires expansion beyond the 22,000 square feet in two buildings they occupy.
Julie Seymore, the executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, said she wanted Phoenix Food in Canton “rather than losing them to another city”. Phoenix Food employs 20 full-time employees and 30-50 additional workers during their heavy seasons which last for four to six months, which Seymore said is a large number of jobs in her small community.
Phoenix Food’s current address at 1030 Reserve Dr. will add an additional 8,000 square foot warehouse, to be leased for ten years.
