East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a stormy morning, we are looking for lots of sunshine over the next several days. Winds will remain very gusty through Thursday with wind gusts over 30 mph possible on Thursday. Winds should settle a bit on Friday. Low temperatures over the next few days will be in the lower to middle 40s, so our mornings will be on the chilly side for sure. Highs should be in the lower to middle 60s through Saturday. A few clouds expected on Sunday, then more clouds and rain chances Monday through Wednesday...in the 30-40% range. The First Day of Spring is this Saturday, and the weather will be perfect!!! Low temperatures should rise into the lower to middle 50s next week with highs in the lower 70s. At this time, we are not looking for much in the way of severe weather early next week, but as always, we will monitor it for you. Have a great day.