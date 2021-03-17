Amarillo Zoo gives bear cub ‘new life’, saves from euthanasia after multiple captures in New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo has a new bear cub.
According to a news release, the 1-year-old cub was brought to the Amarillo Zoo after multiple captures near humans and communities by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish.
A private landowner in New Mexico contacted the Amarillo Zoo, and the cub was transported to its new home.
The female cub has found a new life at the Amarillo Zoo. In New Mexico, wild animals captured four times by state officials near and around humans or communities are subject to euthanasia because they can become a danger to humans and themselves.
“Most likely, the cub was coming around humans because she was searching for food,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “We don’t know what happened, but something happened to her mother. We are thrilled to have her here at the Amarillo Zoo. She is a joy. We look forward to everyone being able to see her once she gets acclimated to her new home.”
The cub does not have a name yet, and the Amarillo Zoo says the public may have a say in the name.
Zoo keepers are introducing her slowly to her new environment and her fellow residents, including a 25-year-old male black bear named Perry who has been at the Amarillo Zoo since 2004.
“We are introducing them to each other slowly through a fence,” Hilliard said. “This is a process, much like for any new animal that comes to the zoo. We love having her here, and we are looking forward to introducing her to our visitors. We think they will love her as much as we do.”
