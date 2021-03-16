Zebra mussels detected at Medina Lake, Lake Placid designated as “infested”

“This is the first detection of zebra mussels in the San Antonio River Basin and could result not only in impacts on infrastructure, boats, and other property but also in downstream spread within the basin and introductions by boats moving from Medina Lake to other nearby lakes,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species. “Finding zebra mussels in a new river basin unfortunately means that they’ve most likely been transported there by boats, barges, or other equipment that didn’t take appropriate precautions to prevent their spread. The vigilance of all boaters and anglers is needed to stop or slow the further spread of zebra mussels in Texas lakes.”