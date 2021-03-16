WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches, SFA help continue student vaccinations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches city staff has worked with Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU) to develop a program to keep 15 students in Nacogdoches over the Summer to allow them to continue vaccinations.
These students would normally leave the community. In order to keep the system moving forward we are proposing that we utilize 12 nursing students, 2 social work students, 1 Spanish language student and appropriate nursing faculty to supervise clinical operations. This agreement would continue the vaccination process and expand outreach, education and public information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, especially in hard to reach populations.
Donna McCollum spoke with Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger and Director of Nursing at SFA, Dr. Tammy Harris about the proposal going before the city council Tuesday night.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.