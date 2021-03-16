Tyler woman accused of shooting fiancé in the buttocks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report an argument escalated to a shooting Friday night.
According to police, Lauren Shea Castle, 36, and her fiancé were arguing over their relationship at Castle’s home in the 2900 block of Dinah Ln.
The clash grew more intense with property being damaged at which time, according to police, Castle shot her fiancé in the buttocks.
He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Castle was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.