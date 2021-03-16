Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with the possibility to see some sunshine here and there. Temperatures today could rise into the low 80s, but not all of us will get that warm. Overnight/after midnight we’re watching the possibility for thunderstorms to move through East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of ETX under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for severe weather for tonight/tomorrow morning. By Wednesday afternoon, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies and it’ll stay that way until we get ton Sunday. By Monday, we’re eyeing out next chance for rain.