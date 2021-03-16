Troup man dead following Saturday fatal crash near Arp

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday afternoon two-vehicle collision left one driver dead.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 13 at 5:30 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 64, approximately 3.3 miles west of the city of Arp in Smith County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape was stopped on the south shoulder of SH 64. The driver then attempted to cross SH 64 from the shoulder and was struck on its left side by a 2013 Western Star truck tractor, towing a trailer, that was traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Tony Calvin Henson, 64, of Troup. Henson was pronounced at the scene,
The driver of the Western Star was identified as Michael Anthony Hill, 57, of Center. The report indicates he was not injured.
