Texans asked to ‘Show Us Your Texas’ in digital film round-up

“Not everyone had a film or video camera, but approximately 96 percent of Americans have a smartphone,” said TAMI Managing Director Elizabeth Hansen. “I encourage Texas to open up their phones, take a look at their videos and send us that one video that sums up their Texas experience. It could be a video of a festival, a family tradition, a sporting event, a short film or a commercial for your business. With the idea that ‘lots of copies keep things safe,’ share a copy with TAMI so we can help to make sure those files exist for as long as possible while also bringing those videos into a larger conversation about Texas history and culture.”