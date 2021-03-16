Sulphur Springs vaccination clinic serves Category 1B this Saturday

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Those who qualify under Category 1B protocols, including teachers and first responders, can sign up for Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sulphur Springs.
This Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the state will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic at the First United Methodist Church gymnasium for category 1B patients, including teachers and first responders. Category 1B are persons 65 and older and persons that are 16 and over with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID 19 illness.
To register for the vaccine you can email lha@hchdems.com or call 903-440-5902. You will later be contacted by phone for your appointment time. You must register to be vaccinated.
